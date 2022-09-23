United States
J. Crew
Roxie Back-zip Ankle Boots In Leather
$288.00$139.50
At J. Crew
Product Details She's back! Say hello (again) to Roxie, our customer-favorite, low-heel ankle boot—updated with a sleek center seam, in supersoft leather. Bonus: A zipper at the back makes for easy on-off and extra style points. This leather was sourced from a tannery that's certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Leather upper and lining. Man-made outsole.Import. Select stores. Item BJ872.