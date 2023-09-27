iets frans

Rowan Faux Leather Motocross Jacket

£89.00

Style No. 0115920510046; Color Code: 060 Off-the-track Motocross jacket in a faux leather fabrication. Boxy zip-through style Ft. a mock neck with a single button fastening, drop shoulders, long sleeves, sid epockets and bold biker graphics through front and back. Content + Care - Front: 100% Polyurethane - Back: 95% Polyester, 4% Cotton, 1% Viscose - Lining: 100% Polyester - Wipe with a damp cloth or sponge - Do not dry clean Size + Fit - Adriana is wearing a size Small & Lucas is wearing a size Large