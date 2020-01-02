Jed

Rousseau Intarsia Vneck

Each season we pull out all the stops with a technology-defying intarsia design that showcases both the inspiration of the season and our commitment to the finest sweatersmithing imaginable. The Rousseau vneck captures just this – a complex fantasy motif referencing swaying tropical leaves, criss-crossing vines and graceful fronds overlapping in curvaceous harmony. Trompe l’oeil colour transparencies emphasize each overlapping curve, creating a stained glass mosaic reminiscent of a dense rainforest or moody jungle. Note how the pattern sexily wraps around the body from front to back, progressing down the sleeve and ending in witty, contrasting rib trim. From every angle you are sure to turn heads! A JED limited edition collector’s piece for the true sweater connoisseur.