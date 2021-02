Creative Co-Op

Round Wood Pedestal With Handle

$32.99 $25.32

100% fir wood Wipe clean with a Dry cloth Legs: 1"L x .75"W x 4.5"H 9.5"L x 5.75"W x 6.5"H With Rustic charm, this pedestal can add a special touch to your room décor. Bring extra attention to a plant or figurine by placing it on top of this pedestal. It almost looks like a miniature table and would also be amazing with a mini tea set on top.