Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Zara
Round Vinyl Mid-heel Sandals
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Thin straps on the front with toe divider. Wide transparent vinyl strap at the instep. Lined round mid heel.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Schutz
Fierenza
$207.99
from
Piperlime
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Classic Tribute 105 Sandal In Tan Suede
$945.00
from
Saint Laurent
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Maisy Sandal
$350.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Alberica
$100.00
from
Aldo
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Reike Nen
Odd Pair Sandals
$338.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted