Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Vivaia
Round-toe Chunky Heels (running Heels Julie Pro)
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vivaia
Need a few alternatives?
Vicenza
Colorblock Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Maddox Slingback Heel
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Vivaia
Round-toe Chunky Heels (running Heels Julie Pro)
BUY
$139.00
Vivaia
Reformation
Wade Kitten Heel
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
More from Vivaia
Vivaia
Regina Pro Square-toe Heeled Boots
BUY
£120.71
Vivaia
Vivaia
Small Square-toe Water-repellent Boots (theresa)
BUY
$149.00
Vivaia
Vivaia
Regina Pro Square-toe Heeled Boots
BUY
$149.00
Vivaia
Vivaia
Lightweight Pointed-ballet Flats
BUY
$79.00
$97.00
Vivaia
More from Heels
Vicenza
Colorblock Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Maddox Slingback Heel
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Vivaia
Round-toe Chunky Heels (running Heels Julie Pro)
BUY
$139.00
Vivaia
Reformation
Wade Kitten Heel
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted