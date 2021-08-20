mDesign

Round Small Step Trash Can

$29.99

COMPACT DESIGN: The small round shape is the perfect size for inside cabinets, under counters, under sinks and other small spaces; The lidded, hands-free step can allows you to store it in plain sight; The trash is contained and out of view and kept in a stylish container that you don't mind storing in plain view EASY TO CLEAN: Wipe clean with a damp cloth; The durable plastic liner bucket can be easily lifted out of the can by its handy carrying handle and rinsed out with mild soap and water when needed FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: The slim profile and modern style make this can work in so many places throughout your home; The removable interior liner bucket has handles, making it so easy to empty; The step design means you can operate it hands-free; Great for small living spaces, apartments, condos, campers, RVs, college dorm rooms, cabins and tiny homes QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of sturdy tin metal with a durable marble print wrap; The interior liner bucket, the pedal, and the can's base are made of Chlorine and BPA free shatter-resistant plastic THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Measures 8" diameter x 11" high; 5 Liter capacity