Via Moi

Round Rattan Shoulder Bag

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Description:We have collected some possible problems from the question and answer of other listings, for example,the clip hole broke,the loop that keeps it closed became unraveled,The bag straps came ripped,one strap broke,etc...So we are committed to avoiding these problems, and improving product quality continuously.Because it is simple,good products can talk.We also saw some buyers suggesting that we should change the lining, Yes, we are doing it as your advice,thanks a lot, recently, a random delivery, the brown lining and the pattern lining.Why choose me? Full grain leather strap and button, and there is adjustable strap to make it more comfortable and possible to fit all of you, besides, the side pattern (Vm-06) is difficult to woven it, so less supply in markets.Package come with our chic drawstring dust bag, Via Moi printed on it, a special and exquisite gift for you or your friends,material is sturdy and durable, it can be used for long long time,worth getting it.Vm-06-Vm-07: Iron bags,real leather strap and cowhide leather fastening,Period of use,more than 3 years-Vm-01-Vm-05: Peony bags,real leather strap and bow hook,Period of use,more than 2 years-Vm-B1,Bow, plain exterior with lining,Peony bag N.01, Plain front, woven bow fastening, fully lined in brown color , brown cowhide leather strap-Vm-B2,Light Star flower exterior with brown lining, Peony bag N.02, woven flower on both sides, woven bow fastening, adjustable cowhide leather strap-Vm-B3,Woven brown star on both sides,hook fastening,Peony bag N.03, fully lined in coffee color,adjustable cowhide leather strap in honey color-Vm-B4,Hollow out pattern exterior with lining, Peony bag N.04, woven bow fastening,real leather strap；Vm-B5,Oval small flower exterior with pattern lining,Peony bag N.05,woven bow fastening, adjustable real leather strap；