DECRAFTS

Round Rattan Serving Tray

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

Made with hand woven rattan material, durable and eco-friendly, add a natural touch to any room Serving Tray Size: 32cm / 12.6 inch diameter. The tray designed with side wooden handles for easy carrying and serving Multifunction: Could be used as bread basket, cracker tray, food / tea / drinks serving tray, decorative tray for ottoman, coffee table tray, fruit basket or hostess trays; A perfect gift for hostess or bride The circle basket is very easy to clean, just need wipe clean with damp cloth We will take responsibility for all the quality issue, any question about our item, do not hesitate just contact us by email, we are gald to reply you in 24 hours