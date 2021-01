Urban Outfitters

Round Pintuck Pillow

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 18240945; Color Code: 053 Inspired by vintage designs, our round, velvety pintuck pillows are luxuriously plush, with rich, intricately tucked cotton velvet, finished with button tufts. Content + Care - Cotton, poly fill - Spot clean - Imported Size - Diameter: 16"