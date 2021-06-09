Gottex

Round Neck One-piece

$182.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Gottex Women's Swimwear Size Chart Embrace the sun in the Gottex® Round Neck One-Piece w/ High Leg (Button Details). One piece swim suit with low back wide shoulder straps. Full rear coverage. 93% polyamide, 7% elastane. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 38. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included. Measurements: One Piece Length: 27 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!