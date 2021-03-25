Urban Deco

Round Mirror With Hooks

$23.99

JEWELRY ORGANIZER MAKES THE DIFFERENCE: Featuring a petite semicircular mirror, this decorative wall-mounted jewelry organizer will fit easily into most homes and decorating your room with a touch of boho style, a small accessory that adds tons of magic! MUCH MORE FUNCTIONAL THAN EXPECTED: This jewelry organizer has 12 built-in hooks to hang all your earrings, necklaces and scarves and a petite mirror to check your makeup as you run out the door in the morning DECORATIVE WALL JEWELRY ORGANIZER TO LAST: Metal and mirror are high-quality and durable that will withstand years of use. This decorative wall jewelry organizer makes sweetest gift for all ages to keep their jewelry tangle-free EASY TO HANG: Diameter of the round jewelry organizer: 11.75”, it has 2 screw holes on the backside and comes with hardware, so you can easily hang it up. WELL-PACKAGED: No worry about that the mirror will get damaged, every jewelry organizer is carefully packaged by our team before shipment, just for an impressive feature on your wall Urban Deco is on the journey to save you from the trouble of tangled jewelry, so that you may not end up wearing the same few pieces over and over again. Our center of attention is to help you to organize your accessories i.e. necklaces, earrings, bracelets, scarves, hair bands, keys and your bathroom towels. Urban Deco believes in form, fit and function with the spice of some distinct feature. So, is the case with our Rounded Jewelry Organizer which has an adorable little mirror that gives a complementary look and girls end up choosing it for their personal use or to gift it to their girlfriends.