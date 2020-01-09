Hearth & Hand

Round Kitchen Table – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

$349.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Anchor your kitchen seating ensemble with timeless style and a hint of coziness with this Round Kitchen Table from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. Constructed with a sturdy rubberwood frame, this classic kitchen table showcases a round wood-finish top with four tapered legs. The spacious tabletop offers ample room for everything from sharing a quick meal with your loved ones to serving up trays of treats when you find yourself entertaining. Simple yet stylish, this round wooden table complements a variety of aesthetics — simply pair it with coordinating chairs and create your own dining oasis.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.Overall height: 30 inches Overall round: 42 inches Distance from floor to stretcher: 25.75 inches Distance from leg to leg, short side: 30 inches Distance from leg to leg, long side: 31.75 inches