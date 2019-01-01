Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
COS

Round Hem Wool Jumper

$115.00
At COS
An A-line style, this jumper is made from a soft, mid-weight wool blend with a tonal melange quality. Loosely fitted, it has overlapping panels at the sides, a curved hem and neatly ribbed trims.
Featured in 1 story
30 Pastel Sweaters To Add To Your Winter Wardrobe
by Eliza Huber