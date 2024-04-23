Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Sklum
Round Folding Bamboo Garden Table
£169.95
£94.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Sklum
Need a few alternatives?
Sklum
Round Folding Bamboo Garden Table
BUY
£94.95
£169.95
Sklum
Dunelm
Harp String Garden Set
BUY
£179.00
Dunelm
Jack Stonehouse
Wooden Garden Storage Bench Seat - Green
BUY
£110.00
£129.99
The Range
Habitat
Nordic 4 Seater Compact Rattan Effect Patio Set-grey
BUY
£450.00
Habitat
More from Sklum
Sklum
Bookcase Thura
BUY
£219.95
£249.95
Sklum
Sklum
Wall Shelf & Mirror Tegri
BUY
£36.95
Sklum
Sklum
Garden Chair New Acapulco
BUY
£82.95
Sklum
Sklum
Plant Pot Daan
BUY
£7.95
Sklum
More from Furniture
Dunelm
Harp String Garden Set
BUY
£179.00
Dunelm
Robert Dyas
Outsunny Pe Rattan Outdoor Egg Chair
BUY
£203.99
Robert Dyas
Jack Stonehouse
Wooden Garden Storage Bench Seat - Green
BUY
£110.00
£129.99
The Range
Habitat
Nordic 4 Seater Compact Rattan Effect Patio Set-grey
BUY
£450.00
Habitat
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted