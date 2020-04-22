Package Free

Round Conditioner Bar

At Package Free

Conditioner bars are the sh*t! Not only do they eliminate the need for plastic bottles and packaging, but because they’re a solid, they’re amazing for travel. These cruelty-free and vegan conditioner bars come in 5 varieties to address all of your hair-treating needs! Pick the bar that works best for your hair, pair it with the coordinating shampoo bar and rinse all of your hair troubles away! Check out the descriptions below to find the conditioner bar that is perfect for your hair. The average weight for these bars is 1.2 oz. The Hydrator: Recommended Hair Type: flaky, itchy scalp | dry + damaged hair. With colloidal oatmeal and amla oil, this hair bar works to treat scalp ailments, including dryness, eczema, psoriasis, and rashes; and we all know that a healthy scalp makes for healthy hair. Chock full of vitamin B and the natural polysaccharide beta glucan, which acts as an emollient, the colloidal oatmeal delivers shine, moisture and damage repair, making your hair less brittle and more elastic with each use. Coupled with amla oil, which is used in Ayurvedic medicine to stimulate the hair follicle and encourage growth, these nourishing ingredients provide a perfect environment for long and healthy hair. This is a plus for curly and natural hair types, which tend to be more prone to mechanical and manipulation damage. The Fixer: Recommended Hair Type: repairing + strengthening | chemically-treated hair. With a combination of: soothing lavender, a touch of sweet basil, and the deep warmth of cedar wood essential oils, and super-power ingredients – stinging nettle extract and rosemary essential oil – you'll reduce scalp inflammation, neutralize free radical damage and oxidative stress, all while blocking DHT to help prevent hair loss. Rest assured, 'The Fixer' gives your hair all the TLC it needs. The Detoxifier: Recommended Hair Type: clarifying + toning | blonde hair. With the cleansing and toning power of activated charcoal, and the moisturizing and conditioning properties of soothing aloe vera, hemp seed oil