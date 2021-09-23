Victor Glemaud x Target

Round Cateye Sunglasses – Orange

At a glance UV Protection Fit & style Cateye sunglasses have a classic look Semi-transparent orange frames for bold style Provide UV protection Best suited for medium-sized faces Specifications Material: Polycarbonate (Frame) Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Temple Style: Hinged Temple Dimensions: 2 Inches (H) X 5.61 Inches (W) X 5.9 Inches (L) Shape: Cateye Lens Color: Orange Lens Features: Maximum UV Protection Protective Qualities: UV Protection Frame Color: Orange Facial Fit: Medium Eyewear Lens Width: 47 Millimeter Eyewear Bridge Width: 23 Millimeter Care & Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614638 UPC: 195994250156 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-7430 Origin: Imported WARNING:Cancer and Reproductive Harm www.p65warnings.ca.gov www.p65warnings.ca.gov Description Bright and bold, the Round Cateye Sunglasses from Victor Glemaud x Target will put the perfect finishing touch on any sunny-day ensemble. These women's sunglasses put designer Victor Glemaud's desire to create vibrancy in the everyday on full display with the bright orange hue of the polycarbonate frames. A classic cateye frame gets a modern touch from rounded edges as well as the semi-transparent construction. The fun style is complemented by the functionality of lenses that provide UV protection. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers. UV Protection Block 99% to 100% of UV light If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.