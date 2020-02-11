Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Treasure & Bond
Round Buckle Suede Belt
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Roughed-up suede and an oversized, antiqued buckle add laid-back style to a vintage-inspired belt.
Need a few alternatives?
P.A.R.O.S.H.
Buckle Belt
£87.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Fringe Rhinestone Hip Belt
£32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
promoted
Levi's
Contrast Loop Belt
$12.90
from
Levi's
BUY
AX Armani Exchange
Matte Leather Logo Belt
$59.50
from
AX Armani Exchange
BUY
More from Treasure & Bond
Treasure & Bond
Jersey Rope Throw Blanket
$99.00
$49.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Stripe Blanket Wrap
$39.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Turtleneck Sweater
$89.00
$47.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Frayed Edge Stonewash Quilt
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Belts
P.A.R.O.S.H.
Buckle Belt
£87.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Fringe Rhinestone Hip Belt
£32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
promoted
Levi's
Contrast Loop Belt
$12.90
from
Levi's
BUY
AX Armani Exchange
Matte Leather Logo Belt
$59.50
from
AX Armani Exchange
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted