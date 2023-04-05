ban.do

Rough Draft Large Notebook – Strawberry Field

$15.95

Big ideas need lots of space. Put them all in this large notebook with 160 pages, a secret centerfold, and metal wire-o binding to keep it all together. The details- 11 in. x 9 in. Surface design by Ana Hard 100 GSM wood-free paper Metal wire-o bound 160 lined, perforated pages Rounded corners Double-sided pocket page Special centerfold page Each page has a space for the date + ban.do logo