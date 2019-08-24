Less texture*, more color: Rouge Signature Matte Lip Ink by L'Oréal is a lightweight matte ink that delivers intense pigment loads with a weightless, bare-lip sensation. This ultra-comfortable liquid lip ink provides lasting matte color and infuses lips with a healthy, even dye of color. The no makeup feel of a stain combined with the color impact of a liquid lipstick. Find your signature shade from this captivating range. Use with their precision applicator to shape and lines lips for a precise and perfectly applied lip.