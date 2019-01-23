Christian Louboutin

'rouge Louboutin' Nail Colour In Tres Decollete

Christian Louboutin’s iconic red shoe sole was born after a chance encounter with a transformative stroke of red nail color. Twenty-two years later, the designer is giving back to beauty what the shoe took from the nails many years ago. Louboutin’s creative touch is reflected in every detail of the highly whimsical design. The beautifully handcrafted glass bottle is inspired by historic European architecture, namely classical balustrades found in European buildings from the 17th and 18th centuries. The perfectly sculpted cap was designed to stand as tall as the Ballerina Ultima (8 inches), the highest heel Louboutin has ever designed. The weight and taper are inspired by calligraphy and paint brushes, enabling the application to be a truly artistic experience. A custom-designed, patented triangular brush ensures precise application, and shortened bristles pick up just the right amount of formula without air bubbles to ensure flawless coverage.Features and benefits:- A highly pigmented, rich formula.- One coat gives a luxe, glossy color while two coats give the lacquer finish shine of twenty coats.- Long-wearing and chip resistant.- Formulated without toluene, formaldehyde or DBP."/