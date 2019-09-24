Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Givenchy
Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
No mirror necessary...
Featured in 1 story
Pro-Approved Beauty Products You Need ASAP
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
NYX
Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick
$6.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Lipstick Queen
Black Lipstick
$24.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Katy Kat Matte Lipstick In Perry Panther
$7.99
from
COVERGIRL
BUY
NYX
Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar
$65.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Givenchy
Givenchy
47mm Sunglasses
$325.00
$216.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Givenchy
Givenchy Noir Interdit 9g
£26.00
£14.30
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Givenchy
Cotton-poplin Peplum Shirt Dress
$2395.00
$598.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Givenchy
Ombre Interdite Liquid Eyeshadow
$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted