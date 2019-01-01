Description
Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge is the first incredibly long-wearing lipstick with the comfort of a lip ink*: a true revolution in the history of lipstick. Ultra Rouge offers a lightweight, ultra-comfortable formula and all the colour of a high-pigmentation lipstick. The colours seem more saturated with a luminous, semi-matte finish** for incredible sensoriality and hydration.
* At Dior.
** Instrumental test carried out on 20 subjects.
*** Except shade 000.
MAkeup finish
Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge delivers high colour impact and wear for up to 12 hours.* Colours are ultra-saturated thanks to a high concentration of pigments. Wearing Ultra Rouge procures an incredibly light sensation on the lips, combined with the comfort of the formula.
