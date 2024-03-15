Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Dior Beauty
Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick
£37.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
NARS
Powermatte High Intensity Lip Pencil - Walkyrie
BUY
£24.00
ASOS
Barry M Cosmetics
Sheer Splash Moisturising Tinted Lip Balm - Dewberry Dr
BUY
£6.00
ASOS
MAC Cosmetics
Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour - Caviar
BUY
£25.00
ASOS
Gucci
Velvet Matte Lipstick In 502 Eadie Scarlet
BUY
$72.00
Sephora Australia
More from Dior Beauty
Dior Beauty
Rosy Glow Blush
BUY
$72.00
Adore Beauty
Dior Beauty
Dior Forever Couture Luminizer In 04
BUY
$50.00
Dior
More from Makeup
Paco Rabanne
Eyeshadow Palette, Midnight Lights
BUY
£26.00
Selfridges
JMEOWIO
9 Sheets Colorful Star Nail Art Stickers
BUY
£3.49
£5.99
Amazon
Clinique
Clinique Quickliner For Eyes - Intense Midnight
BUY
£22.00
ASOS
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Lid Lustre Shimmering Eyeshadow Pot, Midnight
BUY
£33.00
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted