Static Nails
Rouge Culture Long Round Almond
$16.00
At Static Nails
GET THE SALON LOOK WITHOUT THE TIME, DAMAGE, OR COMMITMENT Static’s award-winning reusable pop-on nails give you a perfect, non-damaging manicure in seconds for a fraction of the salon cost. Wear them weeks straight or a few days at a time—you decide. These on-trend nails can be removed, reapplied, painted, and even reshaped for full customization. IN THE KIT 24 Universal nails in 12 sizes — fits average, petite, and larger sized nails Static Nails' Non-Damaging Glue Instructions Buffer File LENGTH: Long SHAPE: Almond Round OPACITY: Semi Sheer VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE