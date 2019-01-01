Chanel

Rouge Cocoultra Hydrating Lip Colour

ULTRA HYDRATING LIP COLOUR Description ROUGE COCO, the iconic CHANEL lipstick, reinvented. A new formula for more sensoriality and hydration all day long. A new range of shades inspired by the close friends of Mademoiselle Chanel, those who simply called her Coco. The ROUGE COCO clique is composed of 24 shades: Arthur, Adrienne, Roussy, Dimitri and more. How to use For an accentuated makeup result: After applying ROUGE COCO, trace lip contours with LE CRAYON LÈVRES in a matching tone. Composition • The combination of three vegetable waxes−mimosa, jojoba and sunflower−hydrates, nourishes the lips and ensures immediate and lasting comfort. • A silicone wax delivers a new sensory experience. Softer and more melt-away, gliding on more easily for an immediate sensation of fusion with the lips. • A new polymer film and silicone microbeads encourage lasting hold and boosted shine.