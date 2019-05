Chanel

Rouge Allure Velvetluminous Matte Lip Colour

$37.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

CHANEL ROUGE ALLURE VELVET LUMINOUS MATTE LIP COLOUR elevates matte to a new elegance. The next-generation, non-drying matte lipstick glides on lips with intensely rich color and a sumptuously soft, velvet matte finish. As moisturizing as a satiny lipstick, it feels as weightless as a second skin.