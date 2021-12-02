Chanel

Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Ultrawear Intense Matte Liquid Lip Colour

$40.00

At Chanel

PRODUCT An ultra-intense, ultra-matte, longwearing lip colour with a fluid texture that fuses with lips for a lightweight feel and comfortable coverage. Presented in the ROUGE ALLURE INK signature packaging with a matte cap and special doe-foot applicator for precise, even results. COMPOSITION An innovative blend of polymers combines with Sappan Wood and Vitamin E to preserve colour intensity for lasting wear. The waterproof formula also features ultra-thin, concentrated pigments and soft silica beads for high-impact colour with a silky sensation. HOW TO APPLY Define lip contours with the applicator tip, then fill in with colour.