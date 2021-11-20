Gucci Beauty

Rouge À Lèvres Mat Lipstick – Rosewood 211

£34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Gucci Beauty's 'Rouge à Lèvres Mat' lipstick collection offers a range of intense shades inspired by the timeless glamour of Old Hollywood and Alessandro Michele's creative spirit. Lightweight and creamy, the long-wearing formula delivers rich pigment in just one swipe and dries down to a velvety matte finish. Each comes in an engraved gold bullet that will look so chic displayed on your vanity in-between uses.