Rick Owens x Birkenstock

Rotterdam

$525.00

Buy Now Review It

At Birkenstock

The Rotterdam is a reflection of Owens sense for material, combining high-quality leather with polyurethane, all highlighted by newly added black rivets and hardware. Upper: smooth, soft leather on black styles and foiled leather on iridescent styles. All equipped with black rivets and buckles. Footbed: anatomically shaped BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, fully covered with smooth premium Nappa leather Outsole: black EVA outsole Branding: silver Rick Owens logo branding printed on footbed Packaging: exclusive slide-out shoe box in grey Rick Owens design