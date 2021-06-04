United States
Rick Owens x Birkenstock
Rotterdam
$525.00
At Birkenstock
The Rotterdam is a reflection of Owens sense for material, combining high-quality leather with polyurethane, all highlighted by newly added black rivets and hardware. Upper: smooth, soft leather on black styles and foiled leather on iridescent styles. All equipped with black rivets and buckles. Footbed: anatomically shaped BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, fully covered with smooth premium Nappa leather Outsole: black EVA outsole Branding: silver Rick Owens logo branding printed on footbed Packaging: exclusive slide-out shoe box in grey Rick Owens design