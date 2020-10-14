Rotor Riot

Mfi Certified Gamepad Controller For Ios Iphone

THE ONLY MFI CONTROLLER WITH L3 R3: Rotor Riot offers the ONLY mfi certified gamepad controller on the market with L3 R3 functionality, and is compatible with many of your favorite games LAG AND LATENCY FREE: Experience uninterrupted gameplay with no lag time or latency with our wired controller. Be able to compete in your battle royale games with agility and clear picture without skips, glitch, or blur CHARGE AS YOU PLAY: Our latest version offers pass through charging for unlimited gaming without draining your iphone or ipad. Forget the batteries, just plug and play COMPATIBLE WITH OVER 1000 GAMES: Our affiliate app, Ludu Mapp, is compatible with over 1,000 apps and games. Enjoy your favorite battle royale games like Fortnite, Call Of Duty/COD and Madden 21 with this compatible device. Our affiliate app is available on the iOS App Store for download to sync up to your game of choice IOS COMPATIBILITY: Our mobile gamepad connects with all lightning connected Apple devices running iOS 7 or later. Enjoy your favorite games from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod. Have an Android? Try our other Android option