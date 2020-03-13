Banza

Rotini Chickpeas Pasta

$3.99 $3.49

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Market

Whether you adhere to a gluten-free diet or simply want to add a boost of protein to your weekly pasta night, Banza's rotini is a great choice because it swaps out traditional starches in favor of chickpea powder. The result is pasta that cooks, tastes, and looks just like the real thing but packs in twice the amount of protein and four times the amount of fiber per serving-with half the net carbs. Not only is it gluten-free but it's also vegan and kosher, so everyone at the table can enjoy it. Use Banza Gluten-Free Rotini Chickpea Pasta in all your favorite recipes: Toss with a good marinara and roasted seasonal vegetables, or whip up a simple protein-rich pasta salad for your next potluck party.