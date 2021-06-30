Shark

Rotator Lift-away Truepet Upright Vacuum

$319.99 $286.57

Buy Now Review It

Capacity - .88 Dry Quarts. Shark's original full-sized Powered Lift-Away. The canister detaches to deep-clean hard-to-reach areas while still delivering power to keep the brushroll spinning. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum. XL capacity with full-size performance. Fingertip controls allow you to easily switch from Hard Floor to Carpet mode. Wattage: 1150 W Power Source Type: Corded Electric Product Description Shark Rotator TruePet Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor with Powered Lift-Away Hand Vacuum and Anti-Allergy Seal (NV752), Bordeaux. Brand Story By Shark