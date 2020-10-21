Lavish Home

Rotating Bamboo Cosmetic Vanity Organizer

$39.87

Buy Now Review It

At Home Depot

Have easy access to your makeup and other skincare accessories with the Rotating Bamboo Cosmetic Vanity Organizer by Lavish Home. The vanity organizer is made of eco-friendly and renewable bamboo for strength and durability and has a natural finish for a clean, modern design that will complement almost any home or office decor. This station spins 360 for fast and easy access to all your skincare and makeup supplies. It features multiple shelves of varying sizes to accommodate lotions, compacts and more. This beauty organizer will help streamline your routine while keeping your space tidy.