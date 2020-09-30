LHS Store

Rotary Cheese Grater

$29.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

High Quality Rotary Grater:Made of food grade stainless steel.3 interchangeable rotary stainless steel drum blades. Please refer to the size in the picture, it was small but sturdy. This is very important for all customers. It can only be used for small foods such as cheese, chocolate and walnuts, cannot be used to grate vegetables! Multi-Purpose:It's 7.5" high and 3.3" wide, Ideal item for frozen hard cheese( Not suitable for soft cheese!), chocolate, nuts, parmesan,pistachio,almonds,pecansand more! Easy to Use:Simply insert food into the hopper and turn handle to grate or shred,you will get what you want.Please don't screw the handle too tightly to the drum, otherwise it will be hard to detach. Easy to clean:The rotary cheese grater is easy to assemble and easy to clean. Please be sure to wash it in hot water after rotating the cheese,while cheese will melt in hot water and not stay on the rotator,then wash it with a sponge. Why choose us: We’ll do all we can to make you smile. Click ‘Add to Cart’ now to make cooking a convenient, healthy, and stylish affair!