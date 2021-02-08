Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
For Love & Lemons
Rosy Embroidery Bustier
$109.00
Buy Now
Review It
At For Love & Lemons
Need a few alternatives?
Dion Lee
Ribbed Cotton Jersey Bustier Top
BUY
$490.00
Net-A-Porter
Dora Larsen
Ivy Open-back Lace-trimmed Stretch-satin Underwired Bod
BUY
$130.00
Net-A-Porter
Capezio
Women's Team Basic Short Sleeve Leotard
BUY
$18.25
Amazon
In Bloom by Jonquil
Balance Lace Thong Teddy
BUY
£50.00
Nordstrom
More from For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons
Daisy Scoop Bra
BUY
$89.00
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Cher Houndstooth Mini Skirt In Toffee
BUY
$56.00
$132.00
Revolve
For Love & Lemons
Lou Lace Cheeky Panty
BUY
$39.00
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons
Lou Lace Bra
BUY
$89.00
For Love & Lemons
More from Intimates
PrettyLittleThing
Newspaper Butterfly-printed Mesh Binding Corset Top
BUY
$21.00
$42.00
PrettyLittleThing
Dion Lee
Ribbed Cotton Jersey Bustier Top
BUY
$490.00
Net-A-Porter
Fruity Booty
Blackberry Brief
BUY
$23.00
Fruity Booty
BlueBella
Nova Closed Bra
BUY
$64.00
Bluebella
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted