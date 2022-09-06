Valentino

Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Valentino Beauty

A refillable lipstick that delivers striking color to your lips in one stroke. Available in 50 vibrant shades designed to flatter all skintones in two luxurious finishes: a rich, creamy satin and a non-drying, soft matte. Choose your finish: creamy satin or soft matte. The satin lipstick finish features a new patented technology, that provides intense color pay-off in one stroke, with a light-weight feel. The matte lipstick finish is highly pigmented, long-lasting, and formulated with moisturizing oils to provide an ultra-comfortable, non-drying feel. Available in a wide-range of 50 shades, designed to flatter all skin tones. All colors are infused with signature Roma-Light ComplexTM, crafted with light reflecting, color boosting pearls, for more vivid, highly pigmented color. The signature V-shaped lipstick bullet is the perfect tool to define your lips with precision and control. Benefits Refillable 50 flattering shades Highly pigmented Ultra comfortable wear VShaped Lipstick Bullet for precision Choice of two finishes