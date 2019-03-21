Search
Rosie Utility Jumpsuit

$99.00
At Urban Outfitters
UO jumpsuit in a modern utility-inspired silhouette. Cut with a zip-front v-neck top that tapers at the waist and high-waisted bottoms that taper to the ankle. Long sleeves; pointed collar; pockets at the hips and chest.
by Eliza Huber