Urban Outfitters

Rosie Smocked Tiered Ruffle Romper

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 61071478; Color Code: 010 Irresistibly sweet romper from Urban Outfitters. Fitted through the smocked bust before flaring into an A-line short with a tiered ruffle hem. Topped with elasticated cap sleeves and ruffle trim at the scoop neck. Content + Care - 100% Rayon - Dry clean - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Inseam: 3”