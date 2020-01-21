YanYan

Rosie (rosebud) Short Sleeve Cardigan In Ice White Lambswool

$375.00

DESCRIPTION Classic ivory lambswool short sleeve cardigan with signature "YY" pointelles and hand tied pineapple knots hand embroidered all over. "Yin-Yang" flipping placket. Shrunken fit. Fabric has stretch. Yarn spun in Scotland. Garment knitted and embroidered in China. Yarn content is 100% Lambswool. Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Shrunken fit with stretch. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. DESIGNER'S NOTES This garment is delicate and should be worn with care. GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 31" SHOULDER WIDTH: 13" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 20-1/4" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 33" SHOULDER WIDTH: 13-1/2" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 20-3/4"