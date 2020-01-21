Search
YanYan

Rosie (rosebud) Short Sleeve Cardigan In Ice White Lambswool

$375.00
At YanYan
DESCRIPTION Classic ivory lambswool short sleeve cardigan with signature "YY" pointelles and hand tied pineapple knots hand embroidered all over. "Yin-Yang" flipping placket. Shrunken fit. Fabric has stretch.    Yarn spun in Scotland. Garment knitted and embroidered in China.  Yarn content is 100% Lambswool.  Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Shrunken fit with stretch.  Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. DESIGNER'S NOTES This garment is delicate and should be worn with care. GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 31"  SHOULDER WIDTH: 13"  BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 20-1/4" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 33"  SHOULDER WIDTH: 13-1/2"  BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 20-3/4"