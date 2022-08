Tracy's Dog

Rosie, Portable Rose Clit Sucker

$49.99 $42.99

Buy Now Review It

At tracy's dog

Rosie is the portable rose clit sucker redesign by Tracy’s Dog for delivering the most realistic oral pleasure and nipple stimulation by using the vacuum air suctions technique. Its tiny but super powerful motor features 7 different intensive modes that will help you reach a mind-blowing orgasm faster than ever.