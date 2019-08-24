Info
If Mother Nature had a PopSockets grip, this just might be her fave. No two are the same and colors and grain will vary.
Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and stop phone drops
Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly
Repositionable and sticks to most devices and cases (but may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases)
Allows for hands-free use with the PopSockets mounts
Dimensions: 1.6‚Äù x 1.6‚Äù x 0.25‚Äù and 0.9‚Äù when expanded