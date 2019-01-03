St. Ives

Rosewater And Bamboo Stick Facial Cleanser

Washing your face has never been this fun! St. Ives Cleansing Sticks offer a highly sensorial and fun cleansing experience. They provide a gentle massage for your skin in a way traditional cleansers don't and the fragrances awaken your senses. Plus, this Korean beauty product is great to use daily, morning and night! Say so long to shine with the St. Ives Rose Water and Bamboo Face Cleansing Stick. Feel the love with extracts from rose water and bamboo known to combat oil buildup without stripping your skin.