Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
petit moments
Rosette Tie Necklace
$41.53
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
More from petit moments
petit moments
Color Drip Hoop Earrings
BUY
$15.00
$20.00
Nordstrom
petit moments
Call Me By Your Name Necklace
BUY
$45.00
Revolve
petit moments
Modern Rodeo Belt
BUY
$45.00
Revolve
petit moments
Cloud Claw Clip
BUY
$10.00
$20.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted