Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Anthropologie
Rosette Hair Claw Clip
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Rosette Hair Claw Clip
BUY
$12.00
Anthropologie
BeccisBridalDesigns
Celestial Moon And Stars Tiara And Hair Clips
BUY
£73.00
Etsy
LeatherBornnGB
Golden Glow: Handcrafted Light Brown Leather Oak Leaf B
BUY
£9.99
Etsy
HollyHocksJewellery
Mirror Disco Ball Acrylic Statement Hairclip
BUY
£10.00
Etsy
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rosette Hair Claw Clip
BUY
$12.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-sleeve Smocked Front-zip Shirt Dress
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Short-sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Hair Accessories
J.Crew
Canvas Bow Hair Clip
BUY
$14.50
$29.50
J.Crew
Anthropologie
Rosette Hair Claw Clip
BUY
$12.00
Anthropologie
Generse
Halo Star Rhinestone Headband
BUY
£4.25
£7.00
Amazon
BeccisBridalDesigns
Celestial Moon And Stars Tiara And Hair Clips
BUY
£73.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted