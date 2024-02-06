Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Alex Evenings
Rosette A-line Gown
$269.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
More from Alex Evenings
Alex Evenings
Women's Plus Size Cold-shoulder Dress Side Ruched Skirt
BUY
$138.95
Amazon
Alex Evenings
Long A-line Rosette Dress
BUY
$239.00
Zappos
Alex Evenings
Plus Size Velvet Ruched Waist 3/4 Sleeve Shift Dress
BUY
$169.00
Dillard's
Alex Evenings
Dress
BUY
$208.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted