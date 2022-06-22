Rosen Skincare

Smooth Jelly Mask

Highlights Helps fade stubborn dark spots with Lactic Acid Help to smooth textured skin with Lactic Acid Formulated with Lactic Acid and Licorice Root Extract to slough away dead skin cells and leave the skin looking brighter and more even Enzymes and chemical exfoliants help to remove skin cell buildup for a more even complexion Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Water-Based Product Form: Gel Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Acne-Prone Net weight: 2 Ounces Description Smooth Jelly Mask is an exfoliating face mask that helps fade stubborn dark spots and smooth textured skin. Lactic Acid works as a chemical exfoliator to slough away dead skin cells to prevent clogged pores, smooth textured skin and even remove layers of pigmented skin (dark spots) that have already formed. Licorice Root Extract works to help prevent new dark spots from forming when a breakout is healing. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. Acne-Prone Skin Recommended for Acne-Prone Skin.