Mielle Organics® Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo was developed to gently cleanse your hair while providing key nutrients. With hair strengthening biotin and certified organic ingredients such as coconut and babassu seed oil, you can bring weak or brittle hair back from the brink. Not only does this strengthening shampoo feel great – and smell even better! – but it also provides intense moisture for all hair types along with unrivaled slip. A little goes a long way with a lot of lather, and this hair strengthening shampoo works great in concert with our Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque!