Mielle

Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

C$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mielle Organics

Instantly nourish and cleanse dry, weak, brittle hair with this scalp tingling strengthening shampoo. MIELLE® Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo was developed to gently cleanse while providing key nutrients and intense moisture to the hair with unrivaled slip.