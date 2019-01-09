Highlights
Moisturizes to give your hair the shine and strength it needs
Softens the hair leaving it soft and with impeccable shine
Repairs and nourishes damaged dry hair
This restorative, deeply moisturizing masque is perfect for dry thirsty tresses. This masque was developed with your hair's greatest needs in mind. Nourish, hydrate and strengthen all at once with this amazing product.
Hair Type: All Hair Types, textured
Product Form: Cream
Beauty Purpose: Damage repair
